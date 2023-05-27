BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,742 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $202,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.37. 2,691,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

