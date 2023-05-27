BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 72,011 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,011 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $37,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $166.80. 2,089,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.82.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.