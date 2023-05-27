Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Lowered to $21.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 243,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,801,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 610,308 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

