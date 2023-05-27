Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 243,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,801,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 610,308 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

