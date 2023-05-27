Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.59. 6,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,300. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.