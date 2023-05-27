Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPPGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.59. 6,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,300. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.