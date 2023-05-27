BRP (TSE:DOO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $105.18

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$105.18 and traded as low as C$99.00. BRP shares last traded at C$99.38, with a volume of 132,543 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.20.

BRP Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.21.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.94 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 424.95% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 13.125163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

