Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,799 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $36.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology



DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

