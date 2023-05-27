Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.99. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.88.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

