Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $272.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.43. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.