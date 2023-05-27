Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Bank of America stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

