BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 150 ($1.87) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTGOF. UBS Group upped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 135 ($1.68) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on BT Group from GBX 240 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.80) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.42) to GBX 280 ($3.48) in a report on Friday, April 14th.

BT Group Stock Down 0.6 %

BTGOF stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

About BT Group

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

