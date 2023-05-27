BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Up 85.8% in May

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.85 to C$3.65 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

