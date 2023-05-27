Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $120.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 45.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:BBW opened at $19.25 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $287.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.