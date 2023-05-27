Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 5.9 %

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $26.87.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares in the company, valued at $202,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $546,651.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 309,300.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.