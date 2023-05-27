Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the April 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Burberry Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BURBY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.43. 12,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BURBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.73) to GBX 2,450 ($30.47) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.52) to GBX 2,400 ($29.85) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,400 ($29.85) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.88) to GBX 2,250 ($27.99) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($27.92) to GBX 2,360 ($29.35) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,256.22.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

