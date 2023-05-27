BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 60.5% in May

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the April 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BYD Price Performance

Shares of BYDDY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 263,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,519. BYD has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $84.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

