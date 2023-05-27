Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 507.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 243.0 days.
Shares of Cadeler A/S stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13.
