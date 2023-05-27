Caleres, Inc. (CAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Caleres has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Caleres Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CAL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 741,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $664.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

CAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 685.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 185,507 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Caleres by 59.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth about $355,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

