Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 5.9 %

CWB stock opened at C$22.99 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$21.21 and a 12-month high of C$32.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.35.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$275.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

