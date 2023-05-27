Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Price Target to $1.90

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.60 to $1.90 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Rubicon Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %
RBT stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.
Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Rubicon Technologies will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBT. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.
