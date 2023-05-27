Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Price Target to $1.90

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.60 to $1.90 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Rubicon Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

RBT stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Rubicon Technologies will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

In other news, Director Hernandez Andres Chico bought 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 681,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,064.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rubicon Technologies news, major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich bought 111,111 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,111 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hernandez Andres Chico bought 555,555 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 681,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,064.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBT. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Rubicon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.