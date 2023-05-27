Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,800 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 1,072,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 485.6 days.

CPXWF stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 1,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. It operates through the Canada and U.S. geographical segments. The Canada segment refers to the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The U.S. segment includes North Carolina, New Mexico, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan.

