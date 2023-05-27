CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the April 30th total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance

Shares of CLDHF stock remained flat at C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. CapitaLand China Trust has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83.

Get CapitaLand China Trust alerts:

About CapitaLand China Trust

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT), formerly known as CapitaLand Retail China Trust, is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Upon completion of the transformational acquisition of five business parks and balance 49% interest in Rock Square, CLCT's enlarged portfolio will comprise of 13 shopping malls and five business park properties.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand China Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand China Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.