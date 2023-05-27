CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the April 30th total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of CLDHF stock remained flat at C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. CapitaLand China Trust has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83.
