Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.30

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.34 ($0.14). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 33,857 shares changing hands.
Carclo Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £8.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.36.
About Carclo
Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace, and Central. The company offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, diagnostics, and electronic products.
