Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Cardano has a market cap of $12.70 billion and $147.14 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,830.60 or 0.06843062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00053678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,826,527,121 coins and its circulating supply is 34,873,297,850 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

