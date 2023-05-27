Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 593,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,420.0 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $9.66 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

