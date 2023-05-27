Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 2,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,814. Catalyst Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01 and a beta of -0.02.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

