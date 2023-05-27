CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Down 99.6% in May

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CB Scientific Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBSC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,895. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. CB Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
CB Scientific Company Profile

