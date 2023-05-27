CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Down 99.6% in May

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CB Scientific Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBSC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,895. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. CB Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

CB Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.