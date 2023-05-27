CDbio (MCD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Billion

CDbio (MCD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. CDbio has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $63,505.39 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CDbio token can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004466 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CDbio has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.
About CDbio
CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CDbio Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
