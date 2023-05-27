CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
CDL Hospitality Trusts stock remained flat at $0.93 during trading hours on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
