CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.16

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.38. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 5,460,813 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
CEMIG Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.74.
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
