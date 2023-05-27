CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.16

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.38. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 5,460,813 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

CEMIG Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEMIG Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CEMIG in the third quarter valued at about $4,290,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 30.2% in the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,125,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 261,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading

