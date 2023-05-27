Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 407.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Cemtrex Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of CETX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. 118,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,229. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.67). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on CETX shares. Dawson James boosted their target price on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.
