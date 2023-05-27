Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 407.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cemtrex Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CETX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. 118,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,229. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.67). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CETX shares. Dawson James boosted their target price on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

