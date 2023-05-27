Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.4 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $194.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRL. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

