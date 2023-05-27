Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Update

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Charlie’s Price Performance

Charlie’s stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. 429,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Charlie’s has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 4.62.

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter. Charlie’s had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 166.86%.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

