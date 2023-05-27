Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.96.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.