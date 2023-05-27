Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,501,265.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,633 shares of company stock worth $41,728,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $923.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $580.01 and a 1-year high of $964.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $895.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $851.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

