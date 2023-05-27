Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $5,127,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $182.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $183.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

