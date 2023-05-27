Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,890.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone Stock Performance

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,460.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,577.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,498.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

