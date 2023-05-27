Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

