Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 301 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after buying an additional 412,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,410,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after purchasing an additional 176,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $444.73 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.18. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile



Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

