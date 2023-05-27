Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 638 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.39 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

