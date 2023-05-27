Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 88 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 38,596.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $729.15 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $762.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $710.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $696.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 154.47%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

