Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 201.8% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CSSEN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.90. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

