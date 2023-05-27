Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSSEP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 34,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,017. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

