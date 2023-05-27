Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$2.20–$2.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Children’s Place Stock Down 0.4 %

PLCE stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

