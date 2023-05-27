Chubb (NYSE:CB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $190.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

