CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.96

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.96 and traded as high as $29.27. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 101,238 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.37. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 89,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,289 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 58.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 676,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.

