Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$3.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.71 billion-$56.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.55 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.07 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. 19,825,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,890,740. The company has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 980,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after buying an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.