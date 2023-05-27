Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citigroup Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

