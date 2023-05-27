Citigroup Increases CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $70.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRSP. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.89.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,141,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

