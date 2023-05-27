Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares traded.
Cloudbuy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £195,649.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15.
Cloudbuy Company Profile
cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.
